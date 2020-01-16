Randy Greenhill

Randal Malone Greenhill, 62, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center. Randy was born in Tupelo on April 3, l957, the youngest of 4 children born to the late Nelson and Mary Alice Harrelson Greenhill. Randy attended Tupelo Public Schools until August 23, 1972 when he was involved in a motorcycle/automobile wreck which rendered him disabled for life. He was not expected to survive but because of his fighting spirit, lots of encouragement from family and friends, and by the grace of God, he even eventually could walk with assistance. Four years ago, he broke his ankle and eventually had to leave the Greenhill home for Tupelo Health and Rehab about 18 months ago. He loved piddling with old lawnmowers, keeping his yard well groomed, and the simple, satisfying things of life such as watching old westerns like Gunsmoke, Bonanza and Andy Griffith. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. A celebration of his life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Randy Wood officiating. Private burial will be in the Greenhill family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Saturday only. Survivors include his brothers, Steve Greenhill and his wife, Debra, who was also Randy's favorite sister-in-law, of Saltillo, and Billy Greenhill of Petal; a host of nieces and nephews; his many special friends including Lane Tune who was a special caregiver. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny Greenhill. Memorials may be sent to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 12 noon, Saturday and for 60 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.

