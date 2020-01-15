CORINTH -- Christine Greening, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence in Corinth. Services will be on Friday,January 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at McPeters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. at McPeters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.