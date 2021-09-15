Alma Adams Lambert Greer (92) passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home in Baldwyn. She loved all her family dearly. She retired from Kellwood Manufacturing in Monticello, MS in 1984. She was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church until moving to Baldwyn, where she was a member of New Bethel Apostolic Church. Services are 7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Braxton Rutland and Dale Rutland officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS. Alma is survived by her daughters, Robyn Polk (Allen) of Baton Rouge, LA, Sandra Rutland (Braxton) of Baldwyn, MS and Rita Rutland of Jayess, MS; her brother, Floyd Adams (Edna) of Palmersville, TN; her grandchildren, Michael Polk (Michelle), Keith Polk (Dawn), Dale Rutland (Melanie), Pam Thrasher (Kennith), Thomas Rutland (Crystal), Layle Rutand, Mary Allred (Jeff), Larry Rutland (Melissa), Tiffany Rushing (Jesse), Devin Rutland (Stacye Bacot, Kevin Rutland, Josh Lambert (Jade) and Jason Lambert and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Lambert; her second husband, Eldon Greer; her son, Henry Pate Lambert; her son-in-law, John Pat Rutland; her granddaughter, Nicole Travis and her great-grandson, Austin Travis. Pallbearers are; Dylan Ellis, Kennith Thrasher, Jeff Allred, Bruce Williams, Quitman Pope, Gentry Rutland and Hagen Rutland. The family would like to thank all the nurses with NMMC Home Health and a special thanks to Ashlyn Stevens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
