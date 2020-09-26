Ila Carney Greer, 90, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born September 6, 1930 in Lee County. Ila worked as the secretary for several places including, the Lee County Baptist Association, Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, JC. Penny, and the BancorpSouth Operations Center. Her most important role was beling a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the widow of Charles Espie Greer. Ila is survived by two daughters, Judy Barnes (James) of Tupelo and Belinda Jones (Terry) of Iuka; three grandchildren, Missy Donovan (Chris) of Tupelo, Jeff Barnes (Jessica) of Tupelo and Zack Jones of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Alex Grace Huffstatler, Brodie Donovan and Jacob and Caleb Barnes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Spradling. The family will honor Ila's life with a private service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Martin House at Traceway and also The Sanctuary Hospice House. Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.