Ila Carney Greer, 90, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born September 6, 1930 in Lee County. Ila worked as the secretary for several places including, the Lee County Baptist Association, Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, JC. Penny, and the BancorpSouth Operations Center. Her most important role was beling a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the widow of Charles Espie Greer. Ila is survived by two daughters, Judy Barnes (James) of Tupelo and Belinda Jones (Terry) of Iuka; three grandchildren, Missy Donovan (Chris) of Tupelo, Jeff Barnes (Jessica) of Tupelo and Zack Jones of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Alex Grace Huffstatler, Brodie Donovan and Jacob and Caleb Barnes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Spradling. The family will honor Ila's life with a private service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Martin House at Traceway and also The Sanctuary Hospice House. Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

