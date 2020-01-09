HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Louis Edward Greer, 59, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. a Reflection of life Memorial at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.