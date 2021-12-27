On Thursday, December 23, 2021, Martha Ann Pittman Greer, 81, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Ms. Greer will be at 11 AM Tuesday, December 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Ms. Greer was born August 8, 1940 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late David Edward Pittman Sr. and Grace Arnold Pittman. She was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and was employed as an office manager and dispatcher for trucking companies that included Big M Trucking and MST Trucking Company. A member of Falkner Baptist Church, Ms. Greer loved her church, church family and was a faithful prayer warrior. Affectionately known as "Granny" or "Grandma" to her much adored grandchildren, Ms. Greer enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls,clocks and watching Disney movies and Crime Investigations on television. Feeding wild birds, volunteering with My Choices and her weekly trips to the beauty shop were just a few favorite pastimes. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Lori Ann Crutchfield of Blue Mountain, Lisa Larson of Cleveland, TN and Melanie McCullough of Blue Springs, two sons, Ronald Wayne Greer, Sr. (Trish) of Olive Branch and Gary Alan Greer of Blue Mountain, one sister, Dorothy Vandygriff of Lewisburg, TN, one brother, David E. Pittman, Jr. (Gaye) of Hernando, seventeen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and one great great grandson. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Regina McKinney, two sisters, two grandchildren and one great grandchild. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Greer family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
