Agnes Marie Gregory, 83, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Marie loved her husband and they were married for 58 years before his passing on March 23, 2010. She loved her son, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, great grandchildren, her lifelong cousin and friend, Dorothy "Dot" Hester Davis, and all her extended family. She is survived by her son, James Thomas Gregory(Brenda); three grandsons, Bryan Gregory(Kim), Bradley Gregory(Deborah), and Michael Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Brady James Gregory and Susie Pearl Gregory; and her special cousin and lifelong friend, Dorothy "Dot" Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Gregory; father, O.D. Shempert; and her mother, Mamie Cavender. Graveside Service will be at 2PM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Redland Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Tim Matthews, Scott Roye, Levi Tutor, Joe Harmon, Scott Hester, and Todd Foster. The family would like to thank all the staff at Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.