NEW ALBANY -- Ann Gregory, 72, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab Center in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. at Poolville Baptist Church under direction of Glenfield Funeral Home.. Visitation will be on Monday, 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P.M. at Poolville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park..

