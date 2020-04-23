Billy Joe Gregory, 67, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Nascar fan. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gregory; his two daughters, Christy Staser(David) and Tracey Denham(Jamie); three stepsons, Brandon Montgomery, Zach Montgomery(Autumn), and TC Marion(Tiffany); eleven grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Murphree and James Gregory; and one brother, Jimmy Gregory. There will be a graveside service Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Voyles, Jimmy Logan, Tommy Harrison, Johnny Pettit, George Berry, and David McGregor. Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny Murphree.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
70°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 6:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.