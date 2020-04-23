Billy Joe Gregory, 67, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Nascar fan. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gregory; his two daughters, Christy Staser(David) and Tracey Denham(Jamie); three stepsons, Brandon Montgomery, Zach Montgomery(Autumn), and TC Marion(Tiffany); eleven grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Murphree and James Gregory; and one brother, Jimmy Gregory. There will be a graveside service Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Voyles, Jimmy Logan, Tommy Harrison, Johnny Pettit, George Berry, and David McGregor. Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny Murphree.

