PONTOTOC -- Darla Gregory, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 05, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at By Faith Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at By Faith Church.

