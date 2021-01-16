James Wilson Gregory, 86, went to his heavenly home Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence in Myrtle. He was born May 2, 1934 to Bryant and Letha Doan Gregory. Mr. Gregory married to the love of his life, Glenda Cowart Gregory, and was married for 54 years. He was affectionately known as "Nook" or "Boo Boo", and was a very loving and caring father, husband, and friend. He retired from teaching at Myrtle Attendance Center, where he taught for 32 years. He was a member at Locust Grove Baptist Church, and loved his family, the outdoors, flowers, and watching birds. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 10am till Noon, services will begin at 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church with Bro Doug Horton officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Cowart Gregory of Myrtle; one daughter, Jill Gregory Kent (Stephen) from New Albany; one son, Dr. Jason Gregory (Shelia) from Charleston, SC; and one brother, Sam Gregory from Tupelo; and four grandchildren, Anna, Madison, Zane, and Ella. He is preceded in death by; his parents and 10 siblings. Pallbearers will include; David Skinner, Ray Skinner, Greg Pirkle, Stephen Skinner, Ray Gregory Jr., Allen Rodgers, and Robert Skinner. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at Locust Grove Baptist Church Youth fund, 1202 CR 126 New Albany, MS 38652 On line condolences can be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com
