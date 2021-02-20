James Robert "JR" Gregory, Jr., 69, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Guinn Cemetery .

