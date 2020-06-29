Annie Catherine Gregory Pirkle, 88, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on March 28, 1932, in Union County to Bryant Commons Gregory and Letha Mary Doan Gregory. She married Estus Washington Pirkle on August 18, 1955. She was proud of all of her alma maters: Myrtle High School, Blue Mountain College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. In public, she was consistently approached by students that learned history from her at Myrtle Attendance Center where she taught for 27 years. She lived her life true to her Christian faith. Her most notable characteristic was her unconditional love. She loved her family, her church family and anyone else that came into her path that needed to be loved. Her house was always open to anyone who wanted to visit, and they were always told to have a drink out of her drink box, have candy from full jars sitting on a shelf, or if you came at supper, have a bacon and tomato sandwich with a Klondike bar. She would entertain one, but if a dozen showed up that was even better. She had a beautiful alto voice, loved to work in the flower bed and made every place she showed up a little brighter. She was an example to her children and grandchildren of the person they ought to be. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Locust Grove Baptist Church in New Albany with Rev. Tommy Crider, Rev. Earl Farley and Rev. Doug Horton officiating (viewing available by live stream described below.) Burial will follow in the Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle. She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Gillham (Preston) of Ft. Worth, Texas, one son, Greg Pirkle of Tupelo, a grandson Tyler Pirkle, a granddaughter Megan Pirkle, two brothers James Gregory and Sam Gregory and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Pirkle, six brothers, Edgar, Thomas, Hubert, Charlie, Ray and Joseph and three sisters, Frances, Erlene and Louise. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Memorials in her honor may be made to CREATE Foundation, Inc. for the Locust Grove Baptist Church Mission Fund at createfoundation.com or P.O. Box 1053,Tupelo, MS 38802. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic, there will not be a visitation prior to the memorial service, and the service will be available by livestream at the Locust Grove Baptist Church, New Albany, MS Facebook page. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
