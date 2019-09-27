A Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Ray N. Gregory Sr. 80, will be held 1:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Corinth, MS. with Rev. Dennis Smith Officiating. Burial will be in the Henry Cemetery. A receiving of family and friends for Dr. Gregory will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at First Baptist Church. Much-loved husband, father and papaw, Dr. Ray N. Gregory, Sr, left this world as his faith became sight on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Dr. Gregory was born on January 2, 1939, in Myrtle, MS, to Bryant and Letha Gregory. He graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School, completed his training at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, and then served his country in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. In 1974 he began serving the Corinth community as a general surgeon and did so tirelessly for forty years until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Gregory was extremely committed to the well-being of his patients and was a gifted physician who was not only skilled in the operating room, but at the bedside of those he cared for as well. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church. He loved farming, music, laughing, a good story, flowers, and most of all he loved his family and his God. Dr. Gregory is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lena Jolly Gregory, his children Bevin Wilder (Royce), Jenny Gregory and Ray Gregory, Jr. (Jessica), and his five grandchildren, Alaina, Brianna, Daniel, Trey, and Rebecca. He is also survived by a sister and two brothers and many loving extended family. Dr. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Letha Gregory, three sisters and five brothers. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Romanian American Mission or the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, so that others can have the same hope that he had. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Gregory family. Arrangements are under the care Memorial Funeral Home.
