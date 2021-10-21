Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Sr., was born October 22, 1942, to the late Mr. Willie Bob Gregory and the late Mrs. Ellen Ware Gregory of Pontotoc, MS. He was affectionately known as "Pelope." He professed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and united with Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, where he sang in the senior choir. "Pelope" loved fishing, family gatherings, and watching his Westerns. He also loved to listen to the music of the late, legendary Lee Williams. "Pelope" worked in hauling pulpwood. He worked at Pontotoc City Schools as a custodian and a bus driver. He also worked for Masterbilt and as an over-the-road truck driver. He recapped tires and worked as a highway constructor. He later became self-employed as an independent contractor in a barbecue/soul food business. On May 27, 1963, he was united in holy matrimony to Dora Ann Gates. "Pelope" was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Virginia Zinn, Willie (Buddy) Gregory, Vilma Rose (Penny) Johnson, Elmoe (Pete) Gregory, Earnest Joe (E.J.) Gregory, Mary Bell Gregory, John (Tom) Gregory, and Marie Paulette (Polly) Riddle. On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, Jerry answered the Master's call and went home to live with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. To lovingly remember and cherish his memory he leaves: his wife, Dora Gregory, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Denita A. Pruitt (Mirron) of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Kem Dwayne Gregory of Pontotoc, MS, and Jerry Lawrence Gregory, Jr., (Corretta) of Fulton, MS; one brother, James Gregory (Sylvia) of Pontotoc, MS; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Sylvia Gregory; longtime friend, Buster Mayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM, with family hour from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
