NEW ALBANY -- Martin Greif, 69, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 5-8PM and Saturday June 13, 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.

