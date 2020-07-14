DENNIS, MS -- Clemmie Emerson Gresham, 72, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 4 p.m. at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

