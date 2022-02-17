New Albany-Jimmy Dale Gresham, 72, and Sarah Elaine Gresham, 68 passed away on February 15, 2022. Jimmy was a retired factory worker and Elaine was a homemaker. They both enjoyed fishing and just spending time together, but their favorite of all was spending time with their grandbabies. The family will miss them beyond measure. Services for both will be at 1:00p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. A visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5-8 at United Funeral Service. They are survived by two sons, Keith and Rickey (Arlinda); and nine grandchildren; Tori, Austin, Elli, Justin, Jaime, Will, Cooper, Nikki, and Rickey; and eight great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters. They are preceded by their parents,(Jimmy's) Quincy and Jewel Gresham (Elaine's), Alton and Opal Smith, several brothers and sisters. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
