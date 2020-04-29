Terry Lynn "Turkey" Gresham, 60, resident of the Myrtle Community, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Friday, May 1 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Bobby Butler will officiate. Private family burial will be in the Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Myrtle. Born March 15, 1960 in New Albany, Mr. Gresham was the son of the late Jewel Dean and Wendy Rena Thomas Roberts. He was a graduate of New Albany High School where he was known as an outstanding basketball player who enjoyed all sports. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was employed as a long distance truck operator for over 30 years. A christian and life long resident of Union County, Mr. Gresham was a familiar figure around the Myrtle community and will be remembered as a "people person". He enjoyed Union County sporting activities and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He loved his family, his friends, his community and will be missed by everyone that knew him. "Turkey" will be remembered by many as a familiar person often seen riding his motorized scooter in the Myrtle and New Albany areas. Survivors include a daughter, Wendy Thomas (Ryan) of Enterprise, AL, a son, T.J. Gresham of Ingomar, one sister, Barbara Smith of Myrtle, two brothers, John Edward Gresham of Hickory Flat and Jimmy Gresham of New Albany, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Smithey and a brother, Bobby Gresham. The family request that memorials be directed to The American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral And Cremation Care honors Mr. Gresham and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA! The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gresham family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.
