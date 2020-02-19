Yvonne Shelton Gresham, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 1,1937 in Union County to the late Troy and Sheila Foster Shelton. She worked for many years at McRae's and Belk. Graveside service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Adair Cemetery in Union County at 11:00 am. With Bro. Jason Howell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge if the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Hancock, and one granddaughter, Brittany Hancock. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sanctuary hospice House in Tupelo.

