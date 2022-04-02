Greta Good, aged 77, left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022 at home in Orange Beach, Alabama. She was born January 25, 1945 to Fred and Mattie Keeton in Mobile, Alabama. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. She had been married the last 20 years of her life to Greg Good.
Greta found her calling as a massage therapist, helping many people with chronic pain, while building many beautiful friendships. She loved the water, be it boating on the Tombigbee River, fishing for snapper in the Gulf of Mexico or just going to the beach to watch the sunset. She loved traveling and exploring the world.
She loved her family very much and was so very proud of her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her son Todd Sullivan (Jessica) of Rockford, IL, her daughter Dee Prisock (Bob) of Aberdeen, MS, her sister Betty Carter of Hatley, MS, and three grandchildren, Tyler Oswalt, Abigail Sullivan and Mattie Sullivan as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in heaven by her father and mother Fred and Mattie Keeton as well as her sister, Dianne Williams.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS on April 9, 2022 at 1:00.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.