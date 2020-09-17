Jura Mae Gillespie Grice 96, was born on September 19, 1923 to Paul Gillespie and Margie Winters in Calhoun, Co. She departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Springhill M. B. Church in Baldwyn, MS. She served as the President of the Women Missionary Society, Adult Sunday School teacher, and a member of the adult choir. She was united in Holy matrimony to J. H. "Dick" Grice and to this union to children were born, Marjorie Grice Johnson and Albert J. Grice. Her educational career begin at Okolona Schools, Okolona Jr. College and Rust Ccollege in Holly Spring, MS where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She begin her teaching career at Baldwyn Colored Schools in 1946 as a first grade teacher. In 1959 she was employed at Lee- Prentiss School. After intergration in 1970, she became a staff member of Baldwyn Public Schools, and retired after 37 years as an educator within the Baldwyn Community. She loved her students and inspired many lives in her career. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents , one son Albert Grice; two brothers, Leslie Fuller and Elbert Gillespie and one sister Rhonnie Fuller. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Marjorie Grice Johnson; daughter-in-law, Edwina Grice; grandchildren; Mitzi Moment (Darrell) Christa Moment (Steve) Malloary Moment, Karen Grice- Ragin(Clifton), Sean Michael Grice (Rachel); 12 grandchildren, host nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn and graveside service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn, MS. at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
