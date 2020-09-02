Mittie Bell Bowdry Grice 90 passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwy, MS. She was born December 29, 1929 unto the late George Bowdry and Mae Liza Smith Bowdry. At an early age, she joined Springhill M. B. Church in Baldwyn, MS. She served on the usher board and in the kitchen. She was united in Holy Wedlock to Gelin Grice and unto this union three children were born. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg., where she worked for many years. She also did private housework for different families in the Baldwyn, community. Her memory will be cherish by , one son, Bobby Grice and two daughters, Gelin Grice Miller and Mary Grice Rainey; three sisters, Sue Bowdry Dunn, Georgia Mae Bowdry-Howell and Dollie Mae Bush; seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one daughter, Sarah Nell Grice Burns,five sisters and three brothers Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at the funeral home (Covid-19) guidelines will be followed. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1:00P.M. Graveside Services at Springhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
