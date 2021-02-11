Ronnie Wendall (Coon) Grice 59, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born March 17, 1961 in Lee County unto the late Tommie Lee and Virginia Barnett Grice. He was a member of Mt. Nebo C. M. E. Church. He was a member of the Steward board, Trustee, and served as president of the Men"s Choir Ministry. He graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1980 where his athletic ability afforded him a scholarship to Itawamba Community College. He was a member of the football team and earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He was also a member of the masonic Lodge H. B. 210. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gerald Grice, He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Friar Grice; son, Wendall Grice; daughter, Kaitlynn Grice; siblings, Anita (Herbert) Partlow, Randall Grice, Janice (Rev. Dwight) Mobley, Allison (Robert) King, Talvin (Barbara) Grice and Robyn (Sahara) Grice; mother and father-in-law, Annie and Willie Wright Friar, sisters-in-laws, Jennifer and Delana Friar; brother-in-law, Eric (Ebony) Friar; Goddaughter, Alexis Barnett; a host aunts, uncles ,nieces, nephews and other relatives. Service will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00P.M. at the Crossroad Arena, Corinth, MS 2800 South Harper Street. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Crossroad Arena from 5-7 P.M. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.