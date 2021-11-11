Virginia Gail Wade High Grice was born on June 2, 1947 in Baldwyn, MS. She was the ninth child born to Mary Jane Macon Wade and Andrew Wade. Our dearest beloved one was peacefully called to rest on November 11, 2021. She professed a hope in Christ at the age of 12 years old, under the late Rev. J.O. Lowe and joined Mt. Nebo CME Church in Baldwyn, MS. She was a member of class #2 Sunday School Class, Senior Choir and Pastor Aide's Board. She was nominated to the Stewardess Board and Usher board by the late Dr. E. L. Siggers at the age of 26 which she served until she moved to Kentucky in 1991. While living in Kentucky she attended State Street Baptist Church. She later returned to Mt. Nebo CME Church in Baldwyn and worked as a Trustee and served on the Finance Committee. She loved God, her family, church and pastors. She graduated from Lee Prentiss High School in Baldwyn, MS and attended Mississippi Valley University in Itta Bena, MS with a major in Business Administration. She worked for 15 years as a ward secretary at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. She then worked at the Bank of Mississippi as a teller for 10 years. She graduated from the Housing Management Institute Class #22 of Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Norfolk, Virginia. She became a Certified Public Housing Manager with the Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority in Saltillo, MS for 14 years. She transferred to the Tupelo Housing Authority in Tupelo, MS where she remained 10 years until her retirement. She married Lynn Glenn High in 1968 and to this union two beautiful children were born- Eurieka Denise High Shumpert and Ophebia Sharee High Pegues. She later married Ira D. Grice in 1991. She retired and helped with her grandchildren after-school activities. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She leaves her legacy of love and service to: her husband, Ira D. Grice; her children, Eurieka Shumpert (Walter) and Ophebia Pegues (Steven); granddaughter, Kacilyn Pegues; grandsons, Brandon Shumpert and John Wesley Pegues; goddaughter, Jessica Pippin; godson, Michael Benjamin Pippin (Kaylee); sister, Betty Sullivan; best friend, Kathy Pippin; caregiver- Nadine Evans, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Wade; her former husband, Lynn High; brothers, Andrew Wade, Jr., Rev. Eugene Wade, Jerry Milton Wade, Bobby Herman Wade and Walter Lee Wade; sisters, Ella Mae Franklin Brooks, Effie Louise Rubin, and Gertrude Mildred Glover. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
