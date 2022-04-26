Billy Joe Griffin passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home due to natural causes. He was born April 27, 1938 in Tupelo, MS to Vaudry and Clara Johnson Griffin. After briefly serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for several years at Comfort Engineering before opening his own sheet metal business. He loved Jesus and the simpler things in life - listening to country music, watching his westerns, reading the newspaper, eating a big breakfast with lots of coffee and spending time with family and pets. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Christine Price; daughter, Cathy Griffin Coleman (Will) of Saltillo; granddaughter, Amber Coleman Amat (Kadir) of Biloxi; two great-grandchildren, Jayde Symone Amat and Cameron Riley Amat; one sister, Violet Griffin Smith of Belden; and several special in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Junior, Carl, Bobby, Ray, Jimmy and Jerry; and his infant twin daughters, Lisa Ann and Teresa Lynn. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, PO Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 in honor of his love of all animals or to the Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund, a benevolence fund that is close to his daughter's heart. There will be no public visitation or service as the family will honor his wishes for a private family-only service arranged by Lee Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
