Bobby Joe Griffin, 43, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. Bobby loved animals, and helping to rescue them. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed talking to people and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday @2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Griffin of Tupelo; Grandmother, Rose McCullough of Saltillo; sister, Jo-Ann Barnett (Lee) of Bruce; brothers, Johnny Griffin (Raven) of Booneville and Robert Earl Griffin of Tupelo; (9) nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Griffin; two grandfathers and one grandmother. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
