Kay Young Griffin-Cunningham, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi following an 18 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on June 14, 1944 in Houlka, MS to Ross and Amy Chrestman Young. She spent her infant years in Pensacola, FL and San Diego CA while her father served in the U.S Navy during WW II. She graduated from Houlka High School in 1962. She attended Itawamba Junior College and received both her BS and MS degrees in Education from Mississippi State University. She began her teaching career with the Aberdeen School District. She later worked with the Houston School District and retired from teaching while employed at Houlka Attendance Center following a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma. She took a break from education for several years during which time she and her late husband, Tommy Griffin, owned and operated the Wood Cupboard. Kay was a very talented artist and craftswoman. Together they traveled the United States selling their products at Arts and Crafts shows. Kay was very active in her Houston Community. She was the 1977 Outstanding Young Woman awarded by the Houston Jaycettes. She was a member of the Houston Pilot Club for many years and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Educators. She and Tommy were avid golfers and she received an award for her "hole in one" . She is survived by her husband Jack Cunningham of Seminole, FL, son Gary "Coach Boo" Griffin and his wife Teresa of Vardaman, her sister Kathy Young Davis and brother Danny Young (Brenda) of Houlka, grandchildren Thomas Griffin (Hannah), Carl Griffin (Michele), Chloee Griffin, Ross Griffin, Andrew Griffin, Jacob Clanton, and Beth Clanton (Jonathan). Her great-grand children include Landon, Kaleb, Emma, Carly Griffin; Braxton, Amalie, Krislynn, Haydan Wright; and Bryson Fuller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband of 48 years Tommy Griffin, and father of her two sons; her oldest son Eddie Griffin; granddaughter Jannie Lee Griffin; daughter-in-law Tammy Truelove Griffin; and four brothers-Alfred Ross Young, Hayes Young, Gary "Hubby" Young and Ronnie Young. Pallbearers are: Dustin Davis, Johnny Young, Kevin Hopson, Mack Smith, David Collums and Larry Springer. Visitation will be from 5-7 on Thursday, July 1, with a Memorial Service with Rev. Steve Lampkin officiating to follow at 7 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home in Houston, MS. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials or donations be made to: The Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of services. You may visit the following website to leave condolences: www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
