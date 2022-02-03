Debra Ann Griffin, 61, was born on February 17, 1960, to the late Christine Smith and the late Clyde Walker. She departed this life on February 1, 2022, at North MS Medical Center. Debra confessed to Christ at an early age and joined Springhill M.B. Church in Nettleton, MS. She would later serve as a long-time children's Sunday school teacher at the same church. She met and married Leon Griffin (Nettleton), and to this union, two children were born, LeAndre Griffin and Whitney Griffin. Debra graduated from Nettleton High School in 1978. For more than 25 years, she worked and retired from North MS Medical Center serving in various positions including the infant nursery and business administration offices. Debra loved cooking, making floral arrangements and gift baskets, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and found joy in being a listening ear and prayer partner to others. She had a smile that she passed to everyone she met. She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved son and daughter, LeAndre Griffin (Lenastra Orr) and Whitney Griffin; one sister, Jennifer Walker; one grandson, O'Connor Griffin; a special aunt Trannie Wilson; a special cousin, Mavis Prude; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends. Debra was a strong and faithful member of Greater New Prospect Church in Nettleton, MS. Debra will be remembered with a graveside service at 1 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Greater New Prospect Church, Nettleton, MS, with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 PM (noon) until service time Saturday only at the church. The family requests that all who attend adhere to CDC guidelines regarding covid-19 by social distancing and wearing a mask.
