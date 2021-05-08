Shirley Jane Griffin passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was 82. Born February 17, 1939 in Corinth, Jane was the daughter and youngest child of Claude and Wincie Stiles Turner. In 1957 she married Robert E. Griffin and they shared 58 years of marriage. Jane worked in food services for Pierce Street Elementary School for 10 years and then at the McDougal Center for 16 years. During her high school years she enjoyed playing basketball. While she did not play an instrument Jane loved music and her family remembers her as a wonderful cook. Jane leaves behind a special niece, Vicki Letson and husband, Dale of Guntown; two nephews, Woody and Terry Turner, both of Tupelo; and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; a son, Mike Griffin; and her five brothers, Earl, Wayne, Bobby, Joe, and her twin, Gene Turner. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Jerry Grammar and Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Terry Turner, Woody Turner, Tony Turner, Eddie Carnathan, Thomas Bond and Dr. Pat Ewing. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
