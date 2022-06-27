Janie Marie Griffin (Granny), 74, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, after a brief illness. She was an avid jigsaw puzzle worker, and she loved to read. She is survived by four daughters, Angie Miller (Dave), Cindy Mills (Terry), Tisha Sartin (Scott), and Sandra Jackson (Scott); seven grandchildren, Michael, Jordan, Chris, Tristan, Zoey, Caylee, and Dylan; and seven great-grandchildren. Services honoring her life will be held privately for her family. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.

