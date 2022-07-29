Alvin Griffin, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. He was self-employed. Graveside services will be held at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery @ 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, August 02, 2022. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Alvin Dale Griffin (Jessica Griffin); granddaughter, Emma Jayne Griffin and grandson, Mason Bishop Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Beatrice Edge Griffin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
