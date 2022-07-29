Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Alvin Griffin, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. He was self-employed. Graveside services will be held at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery @ 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, August 02, 2022. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Alvin Dale Griffin (Jessica Griffin); granddaughter, Emma Jayne Griffin and grandson, Mason Bishop Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Beatrice Edge Griffin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.