Linda Joyce Duke Griffin, 70, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 13, 1949, in Houlka, MS., to Max and Sarah Louise Oliver Duke. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired bookkeeper. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Fred Hartley and Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Talmadge Wayne Griffin; 3 daughters: Rhonda Renee Welford, Brandy Griffin, and Deborah Griffin; 2 sons: Printice Wayne Kincade II (Robin) and Clinton Lane Kincade (Crystal); 2 sisters: Candy Hanna (Carl) and Tammy Duke Hathcock; 2 brothers: Carl Roland Duke and Max Aaron Duke (Gayle); 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 son: David Jackson Griffin, Sr. Pallbearers will be Joel Gillentine, Craig Kincade, Morgan Welch, Bryson Welford, Carter Kincade, and Shea Qarqish. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Cooper, Jeff Hester, and Christian Thomas. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
