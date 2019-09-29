Mary E. Griffin Plantersville- Mary Elizabeth Griffin, 72, longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Plantersville, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1946 in Houston, Mississippi to George Worth Huffman and Willie Mae Harmon Huffman. Mary attended Houston High School and earned her Associate's Degree at Itawamba Junior College. She married Phillip M. "Phil" Griffin on November 7, 1964 and together they had two children, Lynn and Lee. In 2009, Mary retired from Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company as the Plant Manager's Secretary after 20 years of service. Mary enjoyed traveling, water aerobics classes at the Tupelo Aquatics Center, walking, cooking, the morning crossword puzzle and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Bible reader. She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Keith and her husband, Wade of Mooreville; one son, Lee Griffin and his wife, Suzi of Amory; two grandchildren, Will Keith and his wife, Lindsey of Mooreville and Katelyn Earnest and her husband, Randy of Mooreville; two great-grandchildren, Jack Keith and Mary Carson Earnest; and siblings, Tebo Huffman and his wife, Lorene of Houlka, Georgia Scott and her husband, Kenny of Houston, Gladys Smith and her husband, Roger and Geneva Rogers and her husband, Carl of Houston. She is preceded in death by her husband, Phil Griffin; parents, Worth and Willie Mae Huffman; one brother, Willie Gene and his wife, Faye Huffman; and one sister, Rubye Huffman Stewart. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will be at Plantersville Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be her First Baptist Church, Plantersville Couples Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Plantersville general budget, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
