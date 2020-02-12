Mildred Roberts Griffin, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born April 10, 1920 to S.A. and Almittie Roberts in Tishomingo, County. She moved to Pratts community, near Baldwyn as a small child. In 4th grade at Pratts school, a boy winked at her, and that wink led to a 72 year marriage, to Paul H. Griffin. She was mother to five children, three she nursed through serious illnesses, with faith, determination, and the help of her parents and sisters. Called "Granny" by everyone and she was best known for her sympathetic ear and wise counsel. Her good cooking brought many to her table and some stayed for years. She could remember every detail of her life growing up and we never tired of hearing the stories she loved to tell. She was always in the middle of a DIY project including sewing, gardening and decorating. She and Paul loved and supported East Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was a teacher, choir member, hostess to visiting preachers and served any place she was needed. She had a servants heart and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved to travel, having visited most all states, Canada, Mexico, Carribean, Panama and Europe. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Church Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Susan McBride (Dr. Jerry); son, Paul A. "Bimbo" Griffin (Darlene); daughter-in-law, Bobbie Griffin, widow of Benny Griffin; (6) grandchildren, Jon Ben Griffin (Rhonda), Josh Griffin, Landis Melicks (Alan), Lillah Lehner (Mark), Gaston Griffin (Kelly) and Canaan Griffin (fiance, Kara Tapp); (12) great-grandchildren, Sydney and Gentry Griffin, Laurie, Kenton, Annaka, Ainsley, and Phoebe Melicks, Griffin and Max Lehner, Emerson, Sawyer and Denver Griffin; sister-in-law, Luna Bailey; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons, Larry and Benny Griffin; daughter, Cydell Griffin; three sisters, Cedeira Gholston, Delilah Hensley and Eulala Gibbons and one brother, Voy Roberts. She appreciated Effie Betts, Beth Bryant, Gwen Wheelington, Ashlyn Stevens, Elaine Palmer, Amanda and others for years of caregiving. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Harvey for decades of encouragement and friendship and Sanctuary Hospice. She especially enjoyed the days Darlene Griffin, Bobbie Griffin and Betsy Weaver visited with her. Pallbearers will be Jon Ben Griffin, Josh Griffin, Alan Melicks, Mark Lehner, Gaston Griffin and Canaan Griffin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @wwww.watersfuneralservice.com
