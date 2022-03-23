Debra A. Griffin Parks, 67, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Holly Springs, MS. She was born August 18, 1954, in Holly Springs, MS to Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin. Debra had worked at Macon Road Baptist Church in the office. Debra is survived by her daughter, Dawn Goodison; her son, Lee Parks; grandchildren, Cailin Goodison, Brianna Goodison, and Lincoln Goodison; and her sister, Cheryl Griffin Whitehead(Jim). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin; her brothers, Michael Griffin and Barry Griffin. Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12PM at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Brandon Murphy officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.