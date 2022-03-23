Debra A. Griffin Parks, 67, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Holly Springs, MS. She was born August 18, 1954, in Holly Springs, MS to Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin. Debra had worked at Macon Road Baptist Church in the office. Debra is survived by her daughter, Dawn Goodison; her son, Lee Parks; grandchildren, Cailin Goodison, Brianna Goodison, and Lincoln Goodison; and her sister, Cheryl Griffin Whitehead(Jim). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ealon D. and Ernestine Tackitt Griffin; her brothers, Michael Griffin and Barry Griffin. Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12PM at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Brandon Murphy officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

