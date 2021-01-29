Ray Griffin passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 due to natural causes with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born August 25, 1940 to Vaudry and Clara Johnson Griffin. He graduated from Tupelo High school in 1958. He married the love of his life, Rita George, in June 1961, and they had 3 daughters. He worked in Sheet Metal and Heating and Air, starting his own business, Griffin Sheet Metal, with his brothers Bobby and Carl in 1970. He was a hard-working, honest man who was dedicated to his family. He loved traveling, tinkering around his home, spending time with his family, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He doted on his daughters and they are so blessed to have the honor of having such a wonderful, kind and loving father. They are all so proud of his many talents and have learned so much from him. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita; daughters, Judi Griffin-Gilder (Roger) of Byhalia, Patti Griffin Jackson of Tuscaloosa, and Peggi Griffin Parker (Dwight) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Shane Pettit of Phoenix, AZ, Diana Bertram (Jacob) of Byhalia, Laken Pettit (fiancé Caleb Smart) of Pontotoc and Nettleton, Corbin Gilder of Olive Branch, Chris Parker of Amory, Jamison Parker (Hannah) of Nettleton; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Scarlette, and Violette Bertram; sister, Violet Smith of Belden, brother, Billy Griffin (Martha) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers, Junior (Edith), Carl (Mary Ann) Bobby, Jimmy, and Jerry; and brother-in-law, Danny Smith. Visitation celebrating the life of Ray will be at Holland Funeral Home in Tupelo from 1 PM to 3 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Services will follow immediately at 3 PM with Bro. Shane McGivney officiating. Burial will be at Priceville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 3 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Pallbearers will be Joe Griffin, Roger Griffin, Michael Mason, Ronnie Parker, Jamison Parker, and Tony Sancillo. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ray's memory to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
