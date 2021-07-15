James Irvin Griffin-Robinson, was born July 27, 1968 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at North Carolina Baptist Hospital to Carol and Gary Griffin. James attended Trezevant and graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo, Texas. James loved life and couldn't wait to try everything. His interest included football, band, honor society, track, basketball, baseball, and ROTC. James was gentle, kind, and sincere. He was the biggest teddy bear with the most infectious laugh. James had accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age. Any place James was in, instantly became a better place and he truly lived a blessed life. He will be missed beyond measure. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He passed away at home with his mother at his side just as she had been in life on January 23, 2021 at the age of 52. James leaves behind his devoted parents, Carol and Hubert Coker of Fulton; his sister and biggest fan, Chris Griffin of Memphis; he also leaves many other relatives, friends, and two four-legged babies. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Ruth Gray of Millington, TN and his father, Gary Griffin. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
