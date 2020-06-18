Calvin Spencer Griffin, 60, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 in downtown Okolona. Spencer was born on September 17, 1959 in Okolona to the late Curtis Spencer Griffin and Rosie Mae Pickens Griffin. A lifelong resident and a man that was all things Okolona, Spencer graduated from Chickasaw Academy in 1977 and spent his working life as a fabric cutter in the furniture and later, as an over the road truck driver, until becoming disabled recently. He served in the Miss. National Guard several years achieving the rank of Sergeant. Spencer enjoyed watching all sports on TV and was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 12 noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Spencer is survived by 3 children: Nazareth Austin Griffin of Starkville; Kelli Griffin of Austin, Tx.; and Jackob Griffin of Morehead, Ky. 2 sisters, Donna Lindley (James) of Shannon and Pat Goodson of Wren. 5 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruby Page and Brenda McBunch.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.