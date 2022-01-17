Thomas Albert Griffin passed away at the Tippah County Hospital on January 15, 2022 at the age of 71. He was born October 2, 1950 to Sylvester Elaine Griffin and Annette Hardy Miller in Tippah County, MS. He retired after working 20 years at BenchCraft and was a member of the Peoples Baptist Church. The service was held at 2:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church on Monday, January 17, 2022. Interment was at the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Albert is survived by his wife: Francis Gray Griffin of Ripley, MS; his two sons: Brandon T. Griffin (Chelsey) of Ripley, MS, Barrett D. Griffin (Noelle) of Tiplersville, MS; one daughter: Nicole DeCanter (Brian) of Falkner, MS; two half brothers: Rickey Griffin of Blue Mountain, MS, Mike Griffin (Edna) of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Dianne Cost (David) of Birmingham, AL, Nina Lowry (Paul) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Kaitlyn DeCanter, Brandon DeCanter, Lucy Griffin, Haydon Griffin, Creed Griffin, Cutter Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents; his step-father: Nelson Miller; a twin brother: Elbert Grffin; two grandchildren: Dakota Grffin and Oakley Griffin. The service was officiated by Bro. Ronnie Barefield and Bro. Rickey Griffin. Pallbearers were Eric Jeanes, David Wooley, John David Cox, Jimmy Swinford, Terry Anderson, Tyler Barkley, Bubba Feathers. Honorary Pallbearers were Talmage Fortner, Kenny Griffin, Steven Wooley, Jim Griffin. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
