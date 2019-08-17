Formally of Brandon, MS-Thomas Wesley Griffin, 66, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Wesley was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 24, 1953 to Walker Wayne Griffin and Gladys Corene Hardin Griffin. He was a retired electrical engineer for Raytheon in Forest, Mississippi. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist in Woodland. He had a love for The Ole Miss Rebels and sitting outdoors and watching nature from his back porch. Wesley was also one of the first supporters of Rhodes Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Dr. Wade Mathis officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland from 1:00 P.M. until time of service, 3:00 P.M. Wesley Griffin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Libby Nichols Griffin of Woodland, MS; his sons, Thomas Wade (Katie) Griffin of Oxford, MS., and Jeffrey Wayne (Robyn) Griffin of Collierville, TN., his mother-in-law; June Nichols of Woodland, MS., and two grandchildren, Liam Griffin and Charlotte Griffin. Wesley Griffin was preceded in death by his mother and father, one brother, Jerry Wayne "Mule" Griffin, and one infant daughter, Melanie Lauren Griffin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pleasant Ridge Building Fund C/O Phyllis Nelson 906 CR 416 Woodland, MS 39776 OR Rhodes Chapel Volunteer Fire Department 1424 CR 416 Houston, Mississippi 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
