Willie B. Griffin, 74, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Union Star Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Union Star Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Star Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

