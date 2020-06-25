63, passed away on Wed., June 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Charles Griffis, Jr. was born to his late parents, Charles Grice and Truly Bell Huggins on April 7, 1957 in Houston, MS. He was a self employed mechanic. Mr. Charles Griffis, Jr. was survived by his wife Danyelle Hill of Houston. Two daughters; Brittany Foster of Houston, and Kiara Foster of Okolona. One son; Cam'ron Elliott of Houston. Two brothers; Johnny (Clara) Griffis and Willie "Lula" Griffis of Houston. There are also three grandchildren. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. at 835 Airport Rd. in Houston, MS. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
