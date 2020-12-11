Samuel Bryce Griffis, 90, passed away on December 09, 2020, due to COVID -19 complications. Bryce was born April 21, 1930, to Sam and Pauline Griffis in Sturgis MS. He grew up in Grenada MS and graduated from Grenada High School, where he was a four-sport letterman and an Eagle Scout. He served four years in the Mississippi National Guard, including 18 months of active duty during the Korean conflict. Bryce was active in the timber business for 63 years as president of Sturgis Lumber Company and Sturgis Timber Company. For 28 years he was a director of Security State Bank and chairman of the advisory board of Deposit Guaranty Bank/Am South Bank in Starkville. Bryce was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Starkville and served as a trustee of the Mississippi United Methodist Foundation. He was a long-time member of the Starkville Rotary Club. Bryce attended Delta State University, where he was a three-year letterman in football and baseball. He graduated with a degree in business administration in 1954. In 1986 he was awarded Delta State's Alumnus of the year. He served on the Delta State Foundation board of directors and served as president of the Athletic Alumni Association. In 2010 Bryce was awarded an Honorary Doctoral Degree. A proponent of higher education, Bryce served for 16 years as a member of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, serving as board president in 1986-1987 and 2003-2004. He was a member of the MSU Foundation board of directors, serving as president in 1998-2000. He was a director of the Bulldog Club and Bulldog Foundation. Bryce was a friend to many during his life and career. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Arneson and his brother, Reverend Terrell Griffis. Bryce was married to Beverly Lea Bean Griffis for 41 years until her death in 1995. They have four children: Alinda G. Fahrenkopf (Charles) of Germantown TN, Gregory B. Griffis, Todd S. Griffis of Cincinnati OH, and Andy T Griffis of Sturgis MS. Grandchildren: Chad Fahrenkopf (Maria), Collin Fahrenkopf (Meagan), Tyler Griffis and four great grandchildren. Bryce is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nancy Monroe Griffis , her daughter Kim M. Dier (Joe) of Starkville, MS and grandson Reed Dier. Due to safety concerns, a private service for the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bryce's memory may be made to the MSU Wesley Foundation or the Palmer Home for Children. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
