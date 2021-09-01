Robert Glynn "Bob" Griffith, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born April 11, 1944 in Marianna, AR to John Roscoe and Betty D. Stiles Griffith. Bob was a retired chemical and sales representative for the agricultural industry. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Hester officiating, a private family graveside service will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Anice Tainter Griffith, of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, John Robert Griffith and wife Kalene of Bentonville, AR and Mark Keith Griffith and wife Missy of Pontotoc, MS; and four grandchildren, Keegan Griffith, Keelah Griffith, Grayson Griffith and wife Kathryn and Maclaine Griffith. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William R. "Bill" Griffith. Pallbearers will be Keegan Griffith, Grayson Griffith, Shawn Clay, Cody Clay, Jim Long, Jack Savely and John Mitchell. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the church. The family request that memorials be sent to NMMC Inpatient Hospice, 830 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
