Thomas Griffith, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Monroe Regional Medical Center in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS.

