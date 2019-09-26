SSG. Eric Allen Griffith, 36, passed away and started his new life in heaven, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA on December 17, 1982, he was a son of William and Carolyn Young Griffith. Eric graduated from Hatley High School with the class of 2001. He loved Hatley, was third in his class and enjoyed playing the clarinet with his fellow band members. With a heart for his country, Eric joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 2000 through which he served three tours of duty. He initially worked in administration with the Guard and served as a Chaplain Assistant while on his second tour. Eric was deployed with the 155th to Iraq and served with the 1108 Aviation Support Brigade. His fellow service men said he was a fine man who was a friend to all. Eric was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. In addition to being a patriot, Eric was educated and received two degrees, one in Human Resource Management from Ole Miss and the other in Business Information Systems from Mississippi State University. A man with a strong faith in Christ, he was a faithful member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church where he was a song leader. His smile and faith lit up the room, and one could tell that the Spirit of the Lord was with him. He was very outgoing, loved to talk about Jesus, and never met a stranger. With spreading the gospel as a top priority in his life, he helped secure a meeting location and later the permanent location for the Starkville Primitive Baptist Fellowship Meeting. Eric liked to go to Annual Church Meetings where he fellowshipped with other Christians. He loved to sing Gospel hymns and his family knows that his voice is beautiful once again is singing with the Saints. In his free time, he liked to travel, especially to Walt Disney World, spend precious time with his family, play games on his computer, build Lego masterpieces and watch any classic Sci-Fi, especially Star Wars and Star Trek. He had a contagious smile and sweet spirit which will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. The memories he gave and the faith he helped grow in many people will have an awesome and eternal impact for generations. Eric is survived by his parents, William and Carolyn Griffith, Amory; brothers, Jeremy Griffith (Rebekah), Cordova, TN, Patrick Griffith, Amory; nephew, Isaac Griffith, Cordova; many special fellow servicemen and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Talmage Griffith, Sr., Sue Little Griffith, of Canton; Douglas Young, and Margie Isbell Young, of Amory. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Elder Tim Cunningham, Elder Joe Nettles, and Chaplain Sean Mc Mackin officiating. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday evening, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory as well as on Saturday, prior to the service from 10:00 am until 1:45 pm. Donations may be made to the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, 60264 Hatley Detroit Road, Hatley, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
