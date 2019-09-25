AMORY -- SSG Eric Allen Griffith, US Army, 36, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday evening, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm as well as Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley, Mississippi.

