Barbara Nell Brown Grimes, 73, began her new life in Heaven on August 18, 2021. She was born in Nettleton, MS on March 5, 1948, to the late Marshall Brown and Epell Marie Gillentine Brown. Barbara grew up in the Peaceful Valley and Carolina Community in a very large family, with seven other siblings. She learned early the importance of family, love, and hard work. She married her best friend, Lawrence Grimes, on July 18, 1969, and they spent over fifty years living life together. She only had to spend 13 days without him, as Lawrence passed away just a few days before God called her home. Her family and friends have comfort knowing that they are reunited. Barbara worked as a Seamstress at Five G's in Verona until 1991 then she began a career babysitting for her family, nieces and nephews. Over time, having helped raise so many youngsters as her own, she became affectionately known as "Momma Nell". A strong woman, she had to be a strict mother and grandmother at times in order to keep her family on the right path. For many years, she touched so many lives and each and every child she babysat, she considered them her "kids". She loved the Lord and was a member of Carolina Missionary Baptist Church. Barbara lived out her faith through her willingness to serve others and care for everyone. In her free time, she liked to listen to Gospel music, make Christmas candy and to celebrate special events by making delicious cakes. Her family would tell you she was a loving strong willed woman who welcomed anyone into her home. A wonderful woman has left her earthly home, yet her family rejoices knowing that she is healed, in the presence of Jesus and reunited with her best friend. All the wonderful memories made through the years will be cherished. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Hood (Mitch), Nettleton, Kathy Bishop, Nettleton; son, Michael Grimes (Kristie), Greenwood Springs; grandchildren, Mickey Hood, Logan Bishop, Michael Bishop, and Noah Bishop; great-granddaughter, Leanna Bishop; sisters, Kathryne Howard, Betty Brown; brothers, James Brown, Jessie Brown, Robert Gene Brown, Johnny Brown, and Hollis Brown; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sue Frederick; brother-in-law, Thomas Wayne Grimes; several nieces and nephews whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Grimes; in-laws, Claves and Inez Grimes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the E. E. Pickle Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Keyes Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS, with Pallbearers being John Brown, Matthew Brown, Mark Grimes, Ty Brown, Greg Bishop, Greg Grimes. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning, at the funeral home, from 9:00 am until the service hour. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome@gmail.com.
