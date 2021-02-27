Carolyn Hays Grimes (75) passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. She enjoyed reading, traveling, going to Disney World and spending time with her family. Services are 2 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bill Grimes of Baldwyn; her mother, Louise Hays of Baldwyn; her brother-in-law, Larry Litewski of IL; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hays of OR, Claire Grimes of GA and Mary Reindle of NC; her nieces and nephews, Cherity Blackwell (Gerald) of Baldwyn, Scott Shisler (Julie) of KS, Rob Litewski (Amy) of WI, Caryn Block (Dave) of IL, Jonathan Litewski of IL, Meg Richardson (Brian) of OR, Laura Daletski (Frank) of WI, Tina Kisner (Dave) of WI, Tim Reindle (Gail) of IL, Jody Weintz (Todd) of GA and David Scott Grimes (Patty) of IL and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, L.W. Hays; her brothers, Calvin and Paul Hays and her sister, Sue Litewski. Her nephews will serve as her pallbearers.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.